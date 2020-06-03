The Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA) has released a new technical guide to add to its portfolio of online guides available to download.

The new guide, The Impact of Controls on the Energy Efficiency of Buildings, focuses on the British and European standard, BS EN 15232-1:2017, which assesses the cumulative impact of building automation and controls – commonly referred to as BACS – on the energy efficiency of buildings.

Terry Sharp, President of the BCIA, said: “It is a well-documented fact that buildings account for over 40% of global energy consumption, and buildings rarely perform as well as their designers calculated. BCIA member companies use the BS EN 15232 Standard as a guiding light for control system design and operation, so we have released this Technical Guide to help manufacturers and systems integrators understand the Standard better and improve the performance of the buildings they work on.”

The BCIA’s technical guides are designed to help members and those in the building controls and BEMS industry work more effectively. All technical guides can be downloaded from the ‘resources’ section of the BCIA website.