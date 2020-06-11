NAPIT has created a new publication which helps Landlords and Electrical Inspectors understand the new Legislation governing electrical safety checks within dwellings in England, which will be introduced from 1st June 2020, coming into force for new tenancies on the 1st July 2020.

This new Legislation is a welcomed approach by the UK Government to increase the safety of private residential tenants. Complex and in-depth, it requires a fresh take on Electrical Inspections from Inspectors, and a new level of understanding from Landlords, to reduce the likelihood of failing to meet their obligations which can result in landlords receiving fines of up to £30,000.

The guide will help understanding of the new Legislation and covers:

•Legislation Requirements

•Consequences of not complying

•What is required for an electrical safety check?

•Different Electrical forms, and where they are used

•Coding of safety checks

•Frequencies of Inspections

•Competence requirements of Inspectors

•Remedial works requirements

•Record keeping

•Assessing risk

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) have worked in cooperation with NAPIT on the production of the guide. Meera Chindooroy, NRLA deputy director for campaigns, public affairs & policy said: “The new electrical safety regulations coming into force in England in July will impact all landlords, and we were happy to work with NAPIT to ensure guidance to help them navigate the new rules is accurate and consistent.”

Mike Andrews, NAPIT Group Chief Executive, commented: “Our latest guidance book on the new Electrical Safety Regulations will go a long way to helping the electrical industry and Landlords understand and comply with their obligations to keep private residential tenants safe in their homes. As the National Association of Professional Inspectors and Testers, we are well placed to provide accurate and consistent guidance for the industry to follow. Electrical Safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and with the introduction of this new Legislation, we have made it easy for the industry to access the correct information and ensure electrical safety standards are met.”

NAPIT members can pre-order their copy of the guide for £14.99; for non-members, it’s £16.99. Full RRP is £19.99.*

FurtherInformation:

Topre-order your copy visit www.napitdirect.co.uk/p/landlords-and-electrical-inspectors-guidance-for-the-private-rented-sector-electrical-safety-checks

TheElectrical Safety Standards in the Private Rented Sector (England) Regulations2020: http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukdsi/2020/9780111191934