Connex Offsite, specialists in the manufacture of high-end modular bathroom pods announced a three million pound contract, to supply luxury modular bathroom pods to London property developer, Mount Anvil.

Mount Anvil’s Royal Eden Docks development, East London.

Luxury bathroom pod manufactured by Connex Offsite, for Mount Anvil’s Royal Eden Docks development

The contract will see the Newry based manufacturer export their residential bathroom pods to Mount Anvil’s Royal Eden Docks development, an area in East London that is set to re-emerge as a globally significant commercial, cultural and residential centre.

Connex is aggressively targeting new business throughout the UK, viewing the residential market as having major scope for future expansion. In the next two months, the firm will recruit staff for a variety of roles including joiners, operations managers, designers, general labourers and tilers, to meet their rapidly growing order book.

Brendan Doherty, Managing Director of Connex Offsite said: “We are delighted to be working with Mount Anvil, one of the leading property developers in London, with thirty years of construction history in the city under their belts.

“Mount Anvil recognised the high quality of our pods and standard of service from recent major projects we have delivered in Central London and decided our product was a perfect fit for their supply chain requirements.

“We have seen huge growth in recent months and I believe the Covid-19 crisis has been the catalyst for a shift to modular construction. Off-site manufacturing is being embraced by the industry because of the restrictions on the level of labour on site. Because our pods are completely finished in a controlled environment, shrink wrapped on the factory floor and shipped to the construction site, we are reducing the numbers of trades required on site.”

Connex launched two years ago, with a £1.2 million investment, and due to a significant increase in production, will move into its new £2.5millionfacility ahead of time, in August 2020.