Modular building experts are supporting the education sector through COVID-19, by offering health and safety solutions that will ease the process of returning to the classroom as lockdown measures are lifting.

Supporting the return to education for primary and secondary schools, modular building experts, Elliott, are working to government guidelines and organisations to ensure students, teachers and parents return back to school feeling safe and protected by providing equipment, modular buildings, and further facilities.

Currently across the UK the rules for schools are as follows:

Small class groups to be organised Organise classrooms and other learning environments maintaining space between seats and desks where possible Reduce the movement around the school building Stagger assembly groups and break times, including lunch so that children are not moving around the school at the same time Consider how to keep small groups of children together throughout the day avoiding other groups Remove unnecessary items including soft furnishings from classrooms and other learning environments and store elsewhere Consider how parents, children and young people arrive at school

Croftlands, Hilderthorpe, Arundel and Drayton Manor are amongst the schools that Elliott has supported so far.

To ensure safety amongst staff, students and parents, Elliott’s extensive range of services will provide; further safety equipment for learning spaces and canteens, improve overall hygiene, the experience of arriving and collecting from school, and supplying extra storage.

Safety equipment includes:

Signage Hand soap dispensers & refills Hand sanitiser units Temporary fences Paper towel dispenser & refills Mobile sanitiser units Waste bins

As well as equipment, single temporary classrooms, multi-storage large classroom facilities and separate storage units can all be used to help with social distancing measures. Elliott are looking to provide a range of modular school building solutions that can help staff and pupils operate with ease.

Elliott’s Marketing Director, Trace Norton says, “We have provided a large number of solutions to support the education industry across the UK, with a hope that children return to school as safely and quickly as possible.

“We are proud that our fast, reliable service has contributed and hope we can give parents across the country further peace of mind that their children are in a safe environment.”