The employee-owned business has an extensive offering of tapes and have in more recent times put a focus on their paper tape offering to support businesses looking for a more environmental option.

The most recent addition to their range is their printed ‘FRAGILE’ paper tape. An environmental alternative to polypropylene and PVC tape, the clear stand out message offers the exact same message as their existing range, however, on paper kraft, making it a more economical solution.

Its solvent adhesive is long-lasting and durable and requires minimal pressure when applied. Suited to a wide range of applications it can be torn by hand and the clear message in red ensures the handler is aware of any packages that need to be handled with caution.

