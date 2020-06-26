Construction and civil engineering specialist GRAHAM is celebrating a double win at the national Chartered Institution of Highways & Transportation (CIHT) Awards 2020.

The contractor scooped the Fosroc Engineering Award, before then being named as the Overall Winner of the CIHT Awards 2020, both of which were for its work on Carpenter’s Land Bridge, a project that connects London’s East Bank to its International Quarter.

The CIHT Awards is an annual global competition that celebrate innovative work, what it takes to be the best and the incredible benefits that the highways and transportation sector and its work bring to society.

Carpenter’s Land Bridge is a vital pedestrian and cycle bridge that links the £1.1 billion East Bank culture and education district on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to International Quarter London.

The project saw GRAHAM’s civil engineering teams design and install a 66m long steel bridge, formed of a portal frame and bearings, a concrete cill beam and bearings within an existing retaining wall structure, that crosses both Network Rail and Docklands Light Railways lines.

The bridge was designed using Business Information Modelling software, consisting of both object-oriented 3D geometrical and non-graphical data, which was updated throughout the course of the project.

Judges at the CIHT Awards praised the scheme, stating they were particularly impressed with GRAHAM’s creative approach to design and implementation.

Judges stated: “The innovative solution, using off site fabrication and novel construction techniques provided a potential model for others to follow.” They added that there “were significant benefits in delivering during a constrained time window with large social values for the community and business.”

On being named winners at the awards, Leo Martin, GRAHAM’s Managing Director of Civil Engineering, said: “It is a great honour to receive not just one, but two prestigious CIHT Awards for our work at the Carpenter’s Land Bridge. I would like to thank our project team for the dedication and commitment that was essential to completing the scheme on schedule and to budget.

“The team went the extra mile on this project, taking advantage of the rail network shutdown to minimise disruption, and installing the bridge during overnight works on Christmas Eve, working into Christmas Day morning to ensure our programme was met.”

Leo added: “Collaboration, as always, was also key to the delivery of this scheme and I’d like to thank our clients at the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), our partners COWI designers and Briton Fabricators, MACE – the LLDC’s project management partner and principal contractor for the East Bank development, and all the stakeholders involved in the work for making this a success. The CIHT Awards are a highlight of the industry’s calendar and to be recognised at them is a fantastic achievement.”

The CIHT Awards were announced at a virtual awards ceremony on the 23rd June.

For more information on the awards and to view the full winners list visit: https://www.ciht.org.uk/events-listing/featured-events/ciht-awards/