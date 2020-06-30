East-Midlands-based multi-sector recruitment agency, Recruit 2 You, is celebrating its second business anniversary this month with national expansion plans on the horizon.

The family-run company of recruitment specialists which has head offices in Heanor, Derbyshire, focuses on offering a personable and fresh approach to recruitment, providing tailored solutions for high-profile clients across the region and UK, matching candidates to roles across a variety of sectors.

Founding directors Anita and Andy Jackson are husband and wife, and both head up the Recruit 2 You team which includes assistant director Jenna-Leigh Bates, who is also part of the family. The company was first launched as a multi-sector agency back in 2018 by Anita who is managing director, and has over a decade of experience in recruitment, having worked for a number of high-profile firms in the region.

Since launching, the company’s client base has doubled in size, as has its team, with many high-profile brands using Recruit 2 You as a chosen ongoing recruitment supplier.

Sticking to its company slogan – ‘Placing People First’, the Recruit 2 You team always strives to deliver exceptional results for clients and candidates seeking temporary, permanent or interim roles across a variety of industries.

With its strong family roots, the business has been built around these values, and its close-knit team combines a diverse calibre of expertise with trust and respect – which has always remained at the heart of the business and the relationships extended to clients and customers.

The company has maintained 100% client retention since its inception, and has primary focuses on the engineering, industrial and manufacturing and logistics and warehouse sectors, working also to recruit candidates across the procurement and supply chain, office and secretarial, construction and property, accounting and financial, and customer service and administration industries

Anita Jackson, managing director of Recruit 2 You, said: “Every business milestone is exciting, but to be celebrating our second business anniversary is incredibly important to us and I am so proud of our strong and dedicated team who have worked very hard to get to this point.

“I feel we have really held our own in a highly competitive industry, winning contracts over our competition and managing to hold a 100% client retention, with new client acquisitions on the horizon.

“With the current COVID-19 crisis having a hard-hitting effect on the economy, business models are changing and the need for recruitment is higher than ever – we pride ourselves on having the experience, resources and dedication to save businesses time and money whilst sourcing the right candidates for roles, providing updates throughout the entire process.

Looking to the future, with operations director Andy now taking a stronger lead in the business this year, the company is going for growth nationally and is looking to target specific sectors to support its existing clients and expand its offering, to open up opportunities for sector specific skilled candidates to join Recruit 2 You.

As a direct result of COVID-19, the company has taken time to evaluate its offering and is keen to ensure that services are as easily accessible as possible to reach out to those seeking employment or recruitment advice. Teaming up with an ex recruiter, who is now working to produce the best user-friendly app on the market, Recruit 2 You is striving to ensure that its clients and candidates know exactly how to reach the team now and by the end of the pandemic.