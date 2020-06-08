The recipient of the Stewart Milne Group Access Scholarship at Robert Gordon University has hailed its success.

Stephen Collins, now in his second year of the BSc Construction Management course at RGU’s Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and the Built Environment, was awarded the scholarship worth £8,000 in 2019.

Prior to being awarded the scholarship Stephen held down two jobs in an effort to fund his further study. He said: “The scholarship has aided me hugely as it helps me to focus on my work without financial worries. I can only imagine it will help me out significantly in the future. I am extremely grateful for the support.”

As well supporting Stephen financially, the scholarship offers a 15-week placement within Stewart Milne Homes to gain relevant skills and industry experience which will enhance his employability within construction.

Although Covid-19 caused the demobilisation of construction across the UK, this has not affected Stewart Milne Group’s commitment to funding programmes like the Access Scholarship. Stephen’s placement with Stewart Milne Homes is due to begin in 2021 and will be carried out in line with government guidance on construction work at that time.

Sarah Dingwall, development manager at the RGU Foundation said “RGU is committed to widening access to higher education. The scholarship scheme supports this aim, enabling students from backgrounds typically under-represented at university to reach their full potential, through a package of financial and dedicated pastoral support.

“RGU’s access scholarships raise aspirations and create opportunity for students who may otherwise face barriers. We are extremely grateful to Stewart Milne Group for their support”.

Stewart Milne Group is committed to attracting young people into construction to build a sustainable future workforce for the sector. As well as being one of the first companies to support the RGU Access scholarship, Stewart Milne Group runs fast-track, trade and graduate apprenticeship programmes. There are currently 39 apprentices across the Stewart Milne divisions, accounting for almost 5% of the workforce, in a variety of trades such as joinery, plumbing and quantity surveying.

Stuart McGregor, CEO of Stewart Milne Group said: “Attracting, developing and retaining the best talent is key to our success and our future growth. Our commitment to and support for these different routes into construction help address the skills gap in our sector and promote the attractive opportunities and diverse career paths in construction.

“Programmes such as the Stewart Milne Access Scholarship allow anyone to pursue a career in construction, regardless of their background, through financial support, encouragement and practical experience. We wish Stephen the best of luck with his continued study and look forward to his placement within Stewart Milne Homes.”