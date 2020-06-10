Leading safety and building compliance authority, Bureau Veritas, has pledged its full support to the government’s recent introduction of a new 11m threshold for sprinklers – asserting it marks a vital step forward in the journey towards enhanced fire safety regulation.

On 26 May 2020 the UK government released the inaugural phase of its Fire Safety Approved Document Work Plan; the important implementation plan based on Hackitt report recommendations designed to create a new regulatory framework for building safety.

As part of this, the government announced updates to the Building Regulation in Approved Document B whereby the current trigger height for sprinklers in new residential flats will be replaced from 30 metres (typically 10 floors) to just 11 metres (typically four floors). This significant reform means that any new flat developments with a floor at the new threshold will be required to be fitted with a sprinkler or alternative fire suppression system.

Importantly, the requirement, which comes into effect on 26th November 2020, will only apply to projects lodged before this time and that have not started ahead of the official cut-off date of 29 January 2021.

Alongside this, the government also recently announced the new requirement for wayfinding signage in flat developments in stairs and lobbies to assist firefighting operations. Looking ahead, further regulatory reforms are expected to follow later in the year to include the consideration of Evacuation Alert Systems and potentially the introduction of a new 11 metres height requirement for firefighting shafts, as opposed to the current 18 metres.

Andy Lowe, technical and training director for Bureau Veritas Building Control, comments: “Following an ongoing consultation period, we are in full support of the government’s decision to considerably lower the threshold height for the provision of sprinklers in new flat complexes, while also including the provision of storey identification signage in staircases to assist wayfinding for firefighters.

“While these may seem relatively simple changes, they are incredibly important ones which will go a long way in helping ensure that residents are safer in their homes and that more adequate preventative measures are in place should an incident occur.”

In response to the new Approved Document B Fire Safety, Bureau Veritas, a leading global compliance, testing and inspection expert in building compliance, is holding a specialist webinar specifically designed to support the industry in understanding the changes.

To be held on 17 June 20 , the free webinar will see the business’ expert Construction Consultancy team cover a range of important fire updates covering the combustible cladding ban, assessments in lieu of testing, new cladding requirements, and more.

Andy adds: “Inherently, amid the ongoing transition towards the creation of a much more holistic and robust future fire safety framework, there will be a lot of change for the building industry to get to grips with. As such, as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting customers operating in this sector, both existing and new, we have developed a new webinar designed to provide a quick and convenient overview of the latest changes and what they mean for them. We’d urge as many customers as possible to attend what promises to be an incredibly valuable session.”

To register your interest in the upcoming ‘Approved Document B: Understanding Fire Safety Changes’ webinar please visit https://bureauveritas.zoom.us/webinar/register/1015907514985/WN_VbUnwR1PTFSE-UkgeGA6vQ.

Alternatively, for more information on Bureau Veritas please visit www.bureauveritas.co.uk.