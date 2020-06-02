The Manchester-based property group has promoted Anna Main to the board after less than a year with the business, as it looks to expand its commercial asset division.

Landwood, which has its headquarters on Peter Street in the city centre, is a firm of surveyors, asset managers and auctioneers.

Main joined the company last August having spent the previous four years as a director and head of asset and property management at consultancy Avison Young.

She joined Landwood to head up the firm’s newly formed commercial asset division and, following a successful nine months, has been promoted to the board, bringing the total number of directors to eight.

Main heads a team of five in the commercial asset division, which manages assets on behalf of clients including FRP and Grant Thornton.

The team is expected to grow further to cope with an increasing workload, and recruitment is underway.

Main said: “I came here to bring a fresh approach to asset management and am delighted with the results so far.

“As businesses re-open, we are really looking forward to building an even larger client base of high-net-worth firms, property trusts and property owners.”

Mark Bailey, managing director at Landwood Group, added: “It’s been a period that nobody could have predicted, but Anna and her team have been agile to spot opportunities and grow their arm of the Landwood business significantly.”