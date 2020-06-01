New property management platform apropos, developed by UK letting Agent DJ Alexander, has launched.

The platform hopes to take the experience of DJ Alexander’s letting agents and property managers into the digital realm.

The application allows property owners to track and monitor their full rental portfolio online by using an online dashboard which shows full visibility of all transactions. This is accessible 24/7 on mobile, desktop or laptop with live notifications.

The team made the decision to launch this new system in spite of the global pandemic, hoping that the platform will help set the standard for what can be expected in a post-COVID world. Apropos believes that this will help them prioritise the wellbeing of landlords, staff and tenants during this difficult time.

David Alexander, apropos joint managing director said: “Our day to day priorities remain the safety, security, and welfare of all our staff, landlords and tenants. We must operate in the most responsible and flexible way we can during these extraordinary times.

“But equally it is important to recognise that the coronavirus outbreak, despite the current lockdown and difficulties it is currently imposing on all of us, will not last forever.”

The platform helps integrate agents across the UK’s major property hotspots, including Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and London. The team is hoping to expand this reach over the coming months.

Alexander added: “We believe that our platform, which draws on our 40 years of experience in the letting sector, is the future for property management backed up by outstanding service from our apropos agents. We now have 44% of the UK covered by our apropos agents and will be extending our network to cover the largest 100 towns and cities in the country.”

Many other businesses are taking this time to launch new schemes. Insuraguest launched a vacation rental program guaranteeing coverage to a $5 million limit, and many hosts have responded to the uncertainty with platforms to create their own direct booking sites.