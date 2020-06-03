Mike Brown heads Bellharbour as Director of Property Management. Mike has worked in the Property Management sector for 33 years and in residential management for the last 22, specialising in managing luxury residential buildings and large mixed-use estates. He brings extensive experience both as a managing agent and on the client side, dealing with everything from small RMCs to large developers.

Mike Brown – Director of Property management at Bellharbour

Bellharbour was created out of an identified need to meet specific requirements to high-end developments within the property sector. By bringing together some of the UK’s elite property sector specialists, the company provides over 55 years of combined experience in management of the prime sector.

The aim is to provide a truly high-end bespoke service to clients:

Lower ratio of development staff to properties than our competitors

Maintaining higher standards of presentation of your property

More in-depth knowledge of prime developments

Strong management training of any staff hired to work onsite

An extensive suite of supporting services from the companies within the group

Bellharbour expects to grow quickly, with a number of clients already on board even before launch, and some preparing to switch. The central location is ideal for attracting high-end developers in and around Canary Wharf, as well as for recruiting the best talent in the industry.

About the Fexco Property Services group

Bellharbour is a trading company of Crabtree PM Limited, and part of the Fexco Property Services group, founded in 2015 by the Irish multi-national company Fexco to provide nationally focused management and professional services to the built environment.

The group currently consists of Bellharbour, Crabtree PM Limited, Remus Management and Ellis Sloane & Co.

Backed by Fexco which has been investing in the UK since 1983 and involved in block management since 1999, successfully growing the largest residential management group in Australia; Prudential Investment Company of Australia Pty Limited (PICA) who currently have 280,000 homes under their management.

Together the combined experience of the group amounts to the largest service provider in the UK.