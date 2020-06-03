Lindsay has been working in the property sector for the last twenty years, with the last ten years focussed on business development with a variety of clients ranging from top ten housebuilders to freehold investor landlords and resident’s management companies. Developers especially value her input when it comes to supporting site office teams launching new developments.

Lindsay brings a real understanding of clients and potential purchasers’ needs, from initial site set up through launch, to handover and operational management. Vastly experienced in the property industry, Lindsay has worked on developments ranging from large scale consortium developments of upwards of 3,000 units, to high-end mixed-use city centre developments and listed building conversions. With a down to earth approach to building and retaining client relationships, Lindsay is a great asset to not just the Remus Management team, but the Fexco Property Services group as a whole.