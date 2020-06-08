At present, Covid-19 presents a huge challenge to the UK property industry but, despite the lockdown, we cannot ignore our sector’s other biggest issue – building safety. Post-Grenfell, safety in the residential block sector is being completely overhauled and many of the recommendations coming from the Hackitt Review hinge on data collection and management.

84% of IRPM members feel that technology can be used to improve on-site safety – this statistic highlights the need for the profession to examine and fundamentally change the way in which we view and use technology. With this in mind, we have published Who shares Wins: the impact of technology on building safety, a white paper highlighting the key issues raised by the impact of technology on building safety.

The new publication details the importance of data-sharing and advances in building technology in the residential block sector, with a particular focus on fire safety and setting out next steps for the property management profession.

For the first part of our 2020 Tech Insight programme, we brought together a group of leading industry experts to discuss the impact of technology on building safety and examine the barriers to implementation. The white paper captures this conversation, highlighting the technological challenges for the sector that impact the delivery of building safety.

As we continue our series of dedicated technology white papers, each will address in turn the IRPM’s 4 Elements of property management professionalism – this being our first, with a focus on safety.

The 4 Elements of property professionalism:

1. Technical competence

2. Safety

3. Customer and consumer

4. Ethics and behaviours

We hope you enjoy this first white paper and find it thought provoking.