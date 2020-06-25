Your home is your safe haven. Oftentimes, we tend to spend a lot of money and time building the perfect home. However, keeping a safe haven in an apartment building can be tricky. With so many different families living in each unit, it is hard to keep track of things like late rental payments, dealing with repairs, etc. Ultimately, you want to ensure that you provide the best quality of living for your tenants to keep them happy while maintaining or increasing your property value. The solution? You need to hire reliable apartment rental managers.

What to expect when hiring an apartment manager

Finding the right apartment rental managers can be daunting. Some apartment rental managers are just simply in it for the money and landlords find out when it’s too late when tenants begin to complain. Ultimately, you want to find managers who will put your tenant’s needs first and ensure they provide great service. You’d also want them to have the same vision for your property.

To find out what to expect when looking for an apartment manager and also find the ideal one for your type of property, below are some things you should look out for.

Your responsibilities as an owner

Before discussing your agreement with your new apartment rental managers, you should think about a list of things that you want them to handle. Anything that you do not include will become your own responsibility moving forward. For instance, if you want your managers to handle rent collection, you should specify it in your agreement.

Responsibilities of property managers

General duties performed by apartment rental managers such as property maintenance, catering to tenants’ needs and wants, should be included in the agreement contract. Whichever responsibilities that you want your managers to handle should be clearly stated and agreed upon in the contract.

Fees

According to All Property Management, the typical fee calculations for apartment rental managers are usually from 8% to 12% of the monthly rental value of your property. Keep in mind, however, that this base pay does not include other expenses that might incur such as fees for placing a new tenant, evictions, late payments, other maintenance fees, etc. You can discuss with your property managers and include in the agreement should you agree to a set amount for example $100 a month extra for maintenance fees.

Legal liabilities of your property managers

Your property managers are legally liable for certain issues such as vandalism, crimes, bed bugs, etc. It should be stated clearly in what situations your property managers are legally liable for to avoid the responsibilities from falling on your shoulders.

Contract terms and termination

To protect yourself from any problems that may arise in the future, you should really know your contract terms and more importantly, the grounds for termination. Your contract terms should specify dates for the tenure of the management firm and all its services. The standard contract term is usually on an annual basis. Additionally, should you have any reason to terminate the contract, you should indicate it in the agreement that you have the right to end it during an agreed period.

Now that you know what to look out for when hiring apartment rental managers, you can have more time to think about what you want them to do for your property. Some owners give property managers the full authority to manage operations entirely, while some owners prefer to leave some things to themselves. Whatever it is, most importantly you should find managers who understand the importance of keeping your tenants happy. Happy tenants mean a happy owner. And it also means that you won’t have any problems moving forward.

