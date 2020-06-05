Leading UK boiler manufacturer, Worcester Bosch, has launched a new initiative to support installers and homeowners for work undertaken in the home.

The ‘Safe in your Home Installer Commitment’ is a pledge for installers to sign-up for, enabling them to receive a pack of digital and physical tools to help them undertake work in customers’ homes safely and securely.

The Commitment intends to do two things:

Give installers clarity on the correct social distancing and hygiene guidelines they need to be following when entering customers’ homes

Give customers reassurance that any visiting installer who signs up to the commitment will have the knowledge and tools to take the right precautionary measures

Every installer who signs up to the Safe in your Home Installer Commitment receives a digital pack of assets, with the first 5,000 also being sent a physical package of free goods. This consists of:

Digital stamp for use on social pages and website, a clear indicator to show they have signed up to the initiative

An email checklist for customers and installer to fill out pre-visit

Guidance documents for installers and homeowners, an essential reminder of the precautions to follow

Email footers, to work as a signature in customer comms

Removable van vinyl of the Installer Commitment logo [First 5,000 only]

‘Installer at work’ sign, showing the precautionary measures being taken [First 5,000 only], to be displayed in company vehicles during call outs

The new tools have been designed by Worcester Bosch to help installers, who carry out work in people’s homes, demonstrate that safety is the main focus for any boiler installation and home heating maintenance, particularly during these uncertain times.

Victoria Billings, Director of Marketing at Worcester Bosch said; “As the UK Government starts to ease its lockdown measures, industries like ours are beginning to return to work. With this comes a constant need to adapt to the ever-changing climate.

“We feel it is important to support installers at this time, enabling them to reassure customers about how they are safe working in their homes. This initiative intends to do just that and ensure that homeowners and installers are reassured and clear regarding safety considerations for an at-home visit, with a variety of digital and physical reminders putting safety front and centre of every visit.”

Installers can pledge to be a part of the commitment here.