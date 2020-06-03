Leading bathroom manufacturer, Geberit, has been announced as a finalist in two categories in the 2020 Builder Merchants Journal (BMJ) Industry Awards.

Geberit was one of six manufacturers to make the final cut in the ‘Heating and Plumbing Manufacturer’ category, thanks to innovations in its drainage and piping products including its Mapress, Mepla and SuperTube systems. In addition, Geberit’s Twyford brand, part of Geberit Group since 2015, is also among the finalists in the ‘Bathroom Manufacturer’category.

The BMJ Industry Awards is voted for by the industry. Now in its third year, the awards recognise the very best merchants and manufacturers operating in the industry today.

Purdie Proudman, marketing manager for merchant and contractor at Geberit, said:

“These awards are judged by industry experts so to be among the finalists in two categories is a huge achievement. It demonstrates our commitment to customer service and our innovations in behind-the-wall and ceramic bathroom solutions.”