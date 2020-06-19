When things go wrong with the plumbing in your house, you will likely be left with a hefty bill from a professional and a whole load of stress. Some issues are totally out of your control, but there are plenty of other things you can do to keep your drains in perfect working order and avoid that plumbing headache!

Clear blocked drains

Some drain cleaners can contain harsh chemicals that can, in time, wear away your pipes and cause lasting damage, and so you may be wondering, ‘how can I clear my plumbing drains without chemicals?’ There are, in fact, plenty of non-chemical options for clearing out blocked drains, from a good, old-fashioned plunger, to a wire coathanger! These options are a lot gentler for your pipework and with a bit of muscle, can do just as good a job. Run some hot water down the drain after each use, and occasionally a cup full of baking soda to neutralize any smells and clean the insides of your pipes.

Get a waste strainer

One of the easiest things you can do for your drainage health is to invest in a waste strainer. They are super cheap, simple devices that cover your plughole and catch any little bits of food and waste that shouldn’t be going down into your drains. Although these little bits of rice and leftover peas don’t seem like an issue when it’s only one or two bits, it all adds up and can cause a problem. You can get a similar gadget for your shower plug to catch any hair that might fall out. It’s pretty gross to have to clean it, but much pleasanter than having to remove a hairball from your drain.

Be careful what you flush

There is an enormous list of things that shouldn’t be flushed down a toilet; in fact, the list of things that can be flushed is much shorter! For example, baby wipes, menstrual products such as pads or tampons, and cat litter should not be flushed. Although it might seem harmless to flush hair or dental floss, they both act like nets and can catch anything that comes down the drain, causing a blockage.

Keep oil and grease away

Although they are both liquids, and it may seem as though they can be safely flushed or disposed of down your kitchen sink, grease and oil are two of the worst things that can find their way into your pipes! They will solidify, and cause a stubborn blockage that may need professionals to treat.

When it comes to keeping your house in good running order, a lot of it comes down to common sense, although there may be a few items on this list that did surprise you. That said, if you follow this guidance, you will keep your pipes, drains, and plumbing in optimal health, which will save you a considerable amount of time, money, and worry in the long run!