Kubota, a leading manufacturer of construction machinery, has announced the launch of the KX042-4α excavator, an update to the existing KX042-4 model. The machine has been designed to be more sustainable and is now the most environmentally friendly excavator in its class. The launch of the updated excavator comes at a time when the construction sector is under increasing pressure to become more sustainable, with statistics showing that approximately 39% of the world’s carbon emissions are a result of building and construction.

The machine comes fully Stage-V compliant and incorporates an updated Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) which incorporates both the Particulate Filter and Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC) and now enables increased intervals between regeneration and longer service life. The improved DPF system also ensures clean exhaust emissions and reduces maintenance by increasing the service intervals for both the regeneration filter and ash cleaner.

Using an auto idling system, the KX042-4α helps the users save fuel. When the control levers are in neutral for more than 4 seconds, the engine RPM automatically idles. When any control lever is moved, the engine RPM immediately returns. This innovative feature reduces noise and exhaust emissions while reducing operating costs, making the updated machine an ideal choice for jobs in built-up urban environments.

The KX042-4α also has the power and versatility to handle the toughest jobs with ease and efficiency, thanks to digging and lifting performance, AUX oil flow with proportional flow control, auto-shift and float position – making ground-finishing work fast and easy.

Other enhancements include a deluxe suspension seat, designed and engineered to fit better and keep users working for longer comfortably and reducing strain. It also comes with a spacious cab and wide entrance, developed again to optimise operator comfort and give generous legroom to minimise fatigue. Those using the excavator are also able to leave the machine with ease.

Glen Hampson, Business Development Manager for Construction at Kubota UK, said: “Our focus at Kubota is to help our customers overcome many of the barriers they face in today’s complicated industry. The KX042-4α will do just this, with a powerful and reliable engine and the versatility you need for every job on the worksite. What’s more, the Stage-V compliant engine and improved DPF will reduce emissions and increase the overall sustainability of the machine, which is a key priority across the industry.”