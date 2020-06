Bobcat is launching new Stage V compliant telehandlers alongside Stage V versions of the company’s M-Series T450 and T590 compact track loaders. In both the new telehandlers and compact track loaders, the changes include several new features and options.

The new machines are powered by proven Bobcat D34 and D24 Stage V high torque diesel engines, designed specifically for Bobcat compact equipment. Both of the new Stage V engines are based on well proven designs installed in thousands of Bobcat machines worldwide.

New Stage V Telehandlers Offer Better Ease of Use and Efficiency

The new D34 Stage V engine allows customers to operate their telehandlers in emission-regulated zones, thanks to the new DPF after-treatment system. In addition, the engine does not use Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), so there is no need for AdBlue®.

A key aspect of the D34 Stage V engine is the new autonomous after-treatment system – DPF regeneration is performed automatically, with no impact on performance – this ensures peace of mind for the operator, allowing them to concentrate solely on the work at hand.

“The 75 HP engine is mainly used by construction and rental companies in the United Kingdom, Italy and Benelux owing to its competitive price and simplicity, whilst still providing plenty of power to tackle all applications on the jobsite,” says Quentin D’Hérouël, Product Manager Telehandlers at Doosan Bobcat.

The D34 Stage V 56 kW (75 HP) engine in the new telehandlers provides an average 7% lower fuel consumption and offers a 14% higher torque than the previous Stage IV engine, for more power at lower RPM and faster recovery.

There is a choice of 11 different Bobcat telehandler models with the 56 kW (75 HP) Stage V engine, covering maximum lifting capacities between 2.6 and 4.1 tonne with lifting heights from 6 to 18 m.

The TL26.60, TL30.60 and TL30.70 compact telescopic loaders

The T35.105, T35.105L and T36.120SL middle lift telehandlers

The T35.130S and T35.140S rental industry-oriented telehandlers

The T35.130SLP, T41.140SLP and T40.180SLP high lift telehandlers

New Engine Hood Design Increases Visibility

The Stage V telehandlers feature a new engine hood with a steeper profile that increases visibility and reduces blind spots by 15% on the right hand side of the machines. Access to the engine compartment has also been improved, enabling easier maintenance.

“The new 56 kW (75 HP) telehandlers will be followed by further Stage V models powered by 74.5 kW (100 HP) and 97 kW (130 HP) versions of the D34 Stage V engine, which will be launched in 2021. This will be a completely new generation of telescopics with dramatic user experience and low cost of ownership improvement,” adds Quentin D’Hérouël.

All Bobcat telehandlers are covered by a three year/3000 hour warranty as standard from the factory, with the option of extending the warranty to five years/6000 hours. The entire Bobcat range of telehandlers is designed and produced at the company’s plant in Pontchâteau in France.

New M-Series Stage V Compact Track Loaders

The new T450 and T590 Stage V compact track loaders follow on from the recently launched Bobcat M-Series S450, S510 and S530 Stage V skid-steer loaders. All new M-Series loaders provide operators with increased performance, enhanced comfort and optimised maintenance requirements. These M-Series loaders are among the first models in the Bobcat compact equipment range in Europe to have the company’s new machine styling scheme, which includes 3D decals for the first time.

“Like the S450, S510 and S530 models, skilful design work by our engineering team has ensured that even with the Bobcat Stage V engine incorporated, the same small dimensions and lift arm patterns are maintained on the new versions of the T450 and T590 compact track loaders. This ensures a truly compact size and low weight, so they can work and manoeuvre easily in tight spaces and can be easily transported,” says Jiri Karmazin, Product Manager Loaders at Doosan Bobcat.

Thanks to the new Bobcat Stage V engine, noise levels have been reduced for both bystanders and operators and the vibrations lowered significantly as well to further increase operator comfort. The first engine oil service interval has also been extended to 500 hours, and improved fuel filtration means less frequent filter replacements and reduced running costs. Additionally, new DPF after-treatment technology works automatically without any interaction during normal operation.

Improved Performance and Comfort

The new Bobcat D24 Engine – with Bosch Fuel Injection System – improves overall machine performance, while meeting the strictest Stage V emissions regulations. Moreover, the engine power to weight ratio has been optimized in both of the T450 and T590 loaders.

The new Stage V loaders now feature the previously optional Deluxe control panel as standard, offering a choice of different languages and telematics to protect the machines and to monitor their performance. The Deluxe panel also reduces the risk of misuse thanks to the keyless function.

T450 Stage V T590 Stage V Operating weight 2961 kg 3664 kg Shipping weight 2665 kg 3283 kg Tipping load 2049 kg 2773 kg Engine Bobcat D24; 2.4l; Stage V Bobcat D24; 2.4l; Stage V Power 41.0 kW (55 HP) 50.7 kW (68 HP)

Please find here below the walkaround videos for the new Bobcat Stage V Telehandlers and Compact Track Loaders: