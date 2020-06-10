When it came to specifying new plant equipment to deliver a bridge replacement project in Cumbria, Waitings Ltd knew that only the best would do. The company invested in two new models from Yanmar, a ViO50 midi excavator and C30R tracked dumper, and has been delighted with their performance ever since!

Exceeded expectations, delivering results

A family-run engineering contracting business with more than 50 years’ experience, Waiting Ltd specialises in providing unrivalled solutions for companies operating across the civil engineering, utilities, marine, drainage, flood defence and renewable energy industries.

Established in 1970 with a single digger, the company has since grown to become one of the North West’s leading multi-disciplinary engineering contractors, employing 120 members of staff, operating its own in-house haulage fleet and even boasting a highly-successful plant hire division.

Headquartered in Penrith, but with national coverage, the team has delivered numerous high profile projects, including high voltage windfarm grid connections, strategic cross country pipelines, constructing new inland and coastal flood defences and delivering both dry and wet civil engineering projects (such as UXO clearance ahead of extension works at London City Airport).

Recently, Waitings Ltd was awarded the plant supply contract to assist in the installation of the replacement bridge at Pooley Bridge in Cumbria, which was destroyed in the devastating floods of 2015. The complex project saw a brand new stainless steel road bridge installed over the River Eamont, effectively re-connecting the local community.

With new plant equipment needed for the project, but also to further Waitings Ltd’s infrastructure capabilities in the future, Adrian Ash, director of operations, approached local equipment expert Taylor & Braithwaite for guidance. The two companies have a strong relationship, having worked closely together for more than a decade.

Impressive performance, immediate results

As Yanmar’s approved dealer for Cumbria and the North East of England, Taylor & Braithwaite specialises in supplying, servicing and maintaining construction, quarrying and recycling equipment. Based near Appleby, the company boasts more than 50 years’ experience in equipment sales and prides itself on delivering expert advice, honest counsel and building strong, collaborative relationships.

After speaking with the Taylor & Braithwaite team, Adrian made the decision to invest in two new Yanmar models – a ViO50 midi excavator and C30R tracked dumper. Combining stylish Japanese design and European build quality, the models were delivered in May 2020 and used extensively during the Pooley Bridge development project.

Adrian Ash, director of operations at Waitings Ltd said: “We’ve been really impressed with the performance of both Yanmar machines. They not only helped us to complete the Pooley Bridge project, but will be used for other major infrastructure projects in the future.

“Designed with the user in mind, their performance is hugely impressive and their build quality really sets the standards. With zero tail swing, the ViO machine is perfect for operating in small spaces – important for the vast majority of contracts we deliver.

“Our relationship with Taylor & Braithwaite is a perfect example of two local companies working well together. Our particular area of expertise demands the very highest standards of support from our suppliers, which we absolutely receive from Taylor & Braithwaite. They offer a bespoke service and always respond rapidly to our aftersales requirements.”

Ian Burton, sales director at Taylor & Braithwaite, added: “We first started working with Waitings Ltd more than ten years ago and have worked closely with the team ever since. We were delighted to help specify new equipment for the Pooley Bridge project and are pleased to hear such positive feedback.

“Yanmar equipment is designed with the user firmly in mind, manufactured with the highest quality components and integrates the latest operator technologies. Although we’re only a relatively new Yanmar dealer, the brand is hugely respected and we’re already seeing significant demand for the latest models.”

For more information about the latest Yanmar range, visit www.yanmarconstruction.co.uk. To find out more about Taylor & Braithwaite, visit https://www.t-and-b.co.uk/. More information on Waitings Ltd can be found at www.waitings.org.