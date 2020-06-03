With over 25 years of experience of constructing paving in the Manchester and Cheshire areas, few companies can match the professionalism and knowledge of the Planet Surfacing team. Now, this well-regarded company have just had their busiest ever start to the year, and this looks set to continue throughout 2020.

Home owners and business owners are not only looking for quality when it comes to choosing who will carry out their driveway or block paving work, the price is always going to be a large consideration as well. Planet Surfacing have long prided themselves on their unmatched attention to detail, whilst ensuring that each project is completed smoothly and without a hitch. It is this efficiency and experience that enables them to also keep their pricing affordable. The company, who offer a wide range of driveway paving services, have been thrilled with the level of enquiries that they have been receiving in the last few months.

“The winter is usually a quieter time for us, but orders for this year have already exceeded our expectations. I know that we have a great reputation in the Manchester and Cheshire areas, and it is possibly word of mouth coupled with the fact that we are always able to price each job really competitively, that I think has made the last few months so busy,” explained Dave COPELAND, founder of North West driveways company.

Planet Surfacing are confident when it comes to new driveways, PIC (pattern imprinted concrete), general construction, block paving, paving designs, tarmac drives and groundworks, that no one can match their skills or prices. They source only the best quality materials from reputable suppliers well in advance, considering all of the client’s specified requirements to create their dream driveway.

“The whole team worked closely with us to ensure that everything was right before they started. They upgraded the driveway a couple of years ago and have since resealed it to keep it looking as good as new. It was a great service with a great price,” commented a recent client from Disdbury.

It certainly looks as though this year is set to replicate if not exceed the success of 2019, when one of Planet Surfacing’s many stunning driveways was shortlisted as one of the best features of the year, in The Golden Trowel Awards. The driveway also made it into the Golden Trowel brochure produced by PICS “pattern imprinted concrete supplies LTD.”

Planet Surfacing

Or Contact Dave dave@planetsurfacing.co.uk

Tel: 0161 9451208

Tel: 01625 460 238