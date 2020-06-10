Do you own a property that you’re not planning to sell anytime soon?

Property buying experts Housebuyers4u have revealed a number of different things you can do to add value to your house and increase its appeal.

There are large projects that can increase the value of your house, but also small fixes and repairs that can also add to it. In this article, we’ll tell you about different property investments that you can make to increase the value of your house. So, let’s begin!

Fix Structural Issues

Structural issues like caving and corrosion of the structure can have a massive impact on the value of the house. If you want to improve the value of your house, this is the first issue that you need to address.

If your house does not look good and the structure has subsidence issues, then making an investment in the kitchen and bathroom can become difficult. Below are some structural defects that you need to address which may increase the value of your property:

Leaking or a sagging roof.

Cracks in the walls or ceiling.

Bowing walls.

Broken and missing roof tiles.

Unstable chimney.

Installation of a New Central Heating System

If you want to boost the value of your house, a new central heating system will do wonders as many houses still only have a traditional heating systems.

Updating or adding a new central heating system will add value to your house. At the same time it will also improve the general efficiency of your house. Others ways you can improve efficiency & save on energy include:

Sealing the drafts around windows and doors.

Add insulation where required.

Replace windows that are beyond any repair.

Rewire and Redo plumbing if you have an Old House

Rewiring and plumbing are one of the few jobs that require a complete makeover of your property. These jobs are troublesome because they involve chasing out plaster walls and sometimes digging through floors.

Rewiring and plumbing will add to the value of your house. Here are some more specific upgrades:

Update the electrics if your house has a meter with the an old box. Replace the old meter with a modern residual circuit device.

Add extra sockets and modern more energy efficient lights in your entire house.

Install exhaust fans (extractor fans) in the bathroom. If the bathroom already has exhaust fans, replace them with modern, more energy efficient designs available in the market.

Replace old pipes with news pipes because old pipes get furred up and lead to poor water flow.

Decorate the House

Decorating your house is one of the easier tasks that will increase the value of your property. Small defects generally don’t affect the value of your property but they do put off prospective buyers so it may result in a lower offer.

The following are the small defects that can put off the potential buyers, but are also easily fixable:

Peeling paint never looks good.

Non-functional door latches should be replaced.

Squeaking windows and doors.

Dripping taps.

Loose tiles in the house.

Broken or damaged doors and windows.

Cracks in the ceiling.

Bad Gutters.

Clogged drains.

Invest in Remodeling Jobs

One of the best ways to enhance the value of your house is to change the layout of your entire house or update the existing plan. You can add more worth to your house by investing your money in the places where people spend time together. For example, the living space, dining area, kitchen, and living area.

Below are a few ideas that you can use to increase the worth of your house:

Draw a floor plan, add and subtract the walls of your house until you achieve an ideal layout.

Make use of the circulation spaces in your house like halls and corridors.

Make multi-functional spaces like combining the kitchen and living area. Such multi-functional spaces increase the value of the house.

Conclusion

The property investments mentioned above can add to the value of your house. Completely renovating your house can be tough because it requires a lot of investment.

If you can’t afford large investments focus on repairing and fixing the smaller issues that add value to the house as well as redecorating,

We hope our article has given you some good ideas on how to increase the value of your house!