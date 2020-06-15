Scotland’s First Minister has given the green light to a construction industry soft start

– The move will allow a number of contractors to get back on site, under strict conditions

– Council Leaders welcome the news and say public and worker safety will remain top priority for Edinburgh

Construction workers across the Capital will be able to get back on site following an announcement by the Scottish Government.

Speaking yesterday (Thursday 11 June), First Minister Nicola Sturgeon signalled that the industry is now able to move into Phase Two of its Six Phase Recovery Plan. This means site works and structural changes to domestic properties are allowed to restart – if Covid-19 guidance can be followed to protect workers and the wider public.

Council Leaders have welcomed the move, which will allow many workers to return to their jobs and enable key projects to prepare for a safe reopening.

Council Leader Adam McVey said:

“This welcome change brings us another step closer to getting Edinburgh’s construction industry back on track. “From building much-needed affordable housing, schools and Edinburgh’s new Meadowbank, to improvements across our transport network, we have around 110 construction projects under contract worth £339m. Getting these projects back underway and progressing high profile developments like the Tram to Newhaven and new St James Centre will be a priority for the industry, the local economy and, crucially, hundreds of our residents who work in construction.”

Depute Leader Cammy Day added: