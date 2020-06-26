Commercial and residential buildings need to be adapted to meet the changing attitudes and behaviours of people following the rapid spread of COVID-19, according to 2N, a global market leader in internet-enabled intercoms and access control systems.

Heightened concerns around hygiene and fears of handling high touch surfaces have led many people to seek new ways to protect themselves from the risk of COVID-19. Touchless technology is one solution that can easily be installed to create safer living and working environments, for example the use of Bluetooth technology to open doors via a mobile phone.

As more and more people return to work following the recent lockdown, the reliance on home deliveries for groceries and other items will likely continue as concerns about COVID-19 remain. The use of innovative technology can give people peace of mind to continue receiving home deliveries securely and conveniently even when not at home. A video enabled app enables the user to allow access to secure areas allowing deliveries to be dropped to a specified location. This can be a delivery room at a block of flats or a secure area at someone’s house.

Importantly, this technology can be self-installed by simply connecting to WIFI, thus removing the risk of strangers coming into the home.

Michal Kratochvíl, CEO of 2N, says: “The world has changed considerably over the past few months and we need to keep pace with the change in attitudes and behaviours.

“In these unprecedented times occupants need reassurance and they want to feel safe and secure in their homes and work spaces. A technology driven approach can help to avoid unnecessary face to face contact and reduce exposure to strangers, visitors, screens and keypads.

“2N is focused on delivering innovative and reliable products that respond to the changing needs in 2020 as well as in the future.”

To help owners of residential and commercial property, architects, designers, security firms and building managers future proof their buildings through the use of touchless technology 2N is hosting a free interactive webinar on Thursday 18 June.

The webinar, the latest in a new series launched this month by 2N On Air, also includes an interactive question and answer session for those seeking to understand how a more innovative approach can address the needs of their proposed or existing buildings and its occupants.