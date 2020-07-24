Caledonian has beaten off stiff competition with its innovative approach to volumetric construction to be shortlisted in two categories in this year’s Offsite Awards.

The judges shortlisted the Nottinghamshire-based company in both the Best Use of Volumetric Technology category and Offsite Pioneer of the Year.

Recognition in this major industry award sends a clear signal to developers and building designers that Caledonian is a leader in the UK offsite and modular construction sector.

Within the Offsite Pioneer of the Year category, the judges recognised how, over the last five years, Caledonian has grown into one of the largest specialist off-site manufacturing businesses in the UK. This has been achieved by pioneering new ways in which modular projects are designed, manufactured and delivered; a growth and pace of change that few in any industry would be able to emulate.

Singled out by the judges was the work at Sir Frederick Gibberd College where the company built an entire school in just 12 weeks, and during the Covid-19 lockdown when most other construction sites were closed. A time lapse video showing the modular build appeared in several national press including the Daily Mail under the headline: ‘Remarkable time-lapse footage shows secondary school being built in 12 WEEKS while the rest of us have been on lockdown’.

Alongside this, investment in BIM, DfMA and lean manufacturing have enabled Caledonian to regularly achieve an industry-leading completion rate of up to 96% before modules are delivered to site.

Caledonian was also shortlisted in Best Use of Volumetric Technology for its work with Bowmer & Kirkland at the University Campus of Football Business, First Way Campus in Wembley. The £25m contract involved the company manufacturing accommodation modules for the 678 student bedroom scheme.

What stood out for the judges on this project was Caledonian’s ability to supply a fully fire compliant modular solution for the 10 storey development, along with a completion rate of 96% for the modules prior to shipping to site.

“We already knew that our innovative volumetric system was shaking up the market, which has been reflected by the fact we have been shortlisted in two categories within the Offsite Awards,” said Paul Lang, Chief Executive Office at Caledonian. “To be shortlisted in two categories and when we we’re up against other major brands just goes to show that Caledonian is one to watch for the future.”

Caledonian faces stiff competition in both categories with the likes of Kier Integrated Team, NG Bailey and Urban Splash all vying for overall victory.

The finals and award winners will be announced at the first ‘virtual’ Offsite Awards, taking place in the afternoon of 22 September 2020.

