Project Management Institute (PMI) launches UK National Project Awards 2020 including recognition of the UK’s most influential Covid-19 response project

PMI UK, in association with PwC, is delighted to announce the 2020 National Project Awards. In addition to eight award categories including; ‘Project of the Year’, ‘PMO of the Year’ and ‘Project Management for Social Good’, PMI is seeking nominations for the UK’s most influential Covid-19 response project.

“We are launching the awards at a particularly challenging time for business and recognise the importance of highlighting the outstanding work that the project profession has undertaken this year, particularly around Covid-19” explains Chris Field, President of PMI UK part of the world’s leading project management professional body “We recognise that working life is changing; our recent Covid-19 survey of the profession in the UK indicates that up to 85% of project managers are working from home during the lockdown period with just under 45% saying that productivity has increased as a result of homeworking”.

Jessica Parthezius, Partner at PwC: “We are thrilled to support the PMI UK National Project Awards 2020 providing the opportunity to recognise and celebrate the projects, individuals and teams that have excelled within the project management profession. These awards and recognition will be a platform to emphasise the value of project management and its contribution to our economy and wider society.”

Peter Glynne, PMI UK Project Awards lead, explains: “We had an amazing reaction to our inaugural awards last year, with entries across all categories highlighting fantastic projects up and down the country. It’s a great opportunity to recognise excellence”. “This year we want to recognise the contribution of project management to responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. Our recent Covid-19 survey of the profession highlights that just under 60% of respondents believe that large scale project management to be absolutely critical to responding to and addressing Covid-19”.

The PMI UK National Project Awards are open to any organisation, team or individual, without the need to be a PMI member. Projects can be of any size, type and from any industry. The judges are looking for superior performance through the application of project management; organisational results and/or positive impacts on the community.

To apply to one (or more) of the award categories, please find the eligibility criteria, judging process and key dates here: https://pmi.org.uk/awards2020

Project of the Year [Large Private Enterprise]

Project of the Year [Public Sector]

Project of the Year [Small & Medium Enterprise]

PMO of the Year

Project Management for Social Good

Early in Career Project Professional of the Year

Project Professional of the Year

PMI UK Volunteer of the Year

Special Project Award: Best UK Covid-19 Response Project (public vote)

The deadline date for entries is 25th September 2020 with winners announced at a black-tie gala award ceremony in March 2021.

PMI is the world’s leading professional body for those who consider project, program or portfolio management their profession. Through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research, PMI work to prepare more than three million professionals around the world for the Project Economy: the economy in which work, and individuals, are organised around projects.

PMI UK has a thriving, ever-growing community of over 3,000 members welcoming project management practitioners from across industry sectors. PMI UK provide professional development and networking opportunities through events (live and virtual), mentoring and volunteering. For more information or become a member visit www.pmi.org.uk