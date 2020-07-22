National proptech company, MakeUrMove, has been recognised for its leading customer service with a prestigious award win for ‘Best Online Estate Agent’ at The ESTAS (The Estate Agent of the Year Awards).

MakeUrMove focuses on providing a software solution for landlords, helping them to manage their properties effortlessly, and the company’s fantastic service, efficiency and expert advice resulted in the Proptech firm taking home the Gold award.

The ceremony, which usually sees more than 1,000 guests attend each year, was held virtually and hosted by TV property personality, Phil Spencer.

“As the longest-standing and fastest-growing landlord software platform, we’re delighted to have been recommended by our landlords for our fantastic service. Our technology is built around our landlord’s needs, so it really is an honour to be recognised as part of these esteemed awards, celebrating the greatest companies within our sector,” said Alexandra Morris, managing director of MakeUrMove.

The ‘Best Online Estate Agent’ category, which is voted for by landlords, saw MakeUrMove shortlisted against HouseSimple. In 2019, MakeUrMove was awarded Silver in the same category.

The ESTAS is the UK’s largest independent customer service feedback and awards platform for the residential property sector, and celebrates those property firms who deliver great customer service.

MakeUrMove is a leading proptech company and the only platform of its kind aimed at landlords.