The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) is looking to gather insights into how the Facilities Management sector is reacting during this challenging situation and would be very grateful to receive your input if you could find the time.

Given the current environment, some extra questions related to the impact of Covid-19 have been added at the end of the questionnaire and feedback here would be especially useful.

The aim of the survey is to capture sentiment towards key issues across the FM sector such as: changes in demand, business confidence, skills shortages, expected areas of growth, attitudes towards sustainability, investment in technology and resources allocated to training/apprenticeships.