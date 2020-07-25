Most employers think that increasing the number of working hours converts immediately to enhanced productivity and efficiency. While that might be somewhat true for office work, fieldwork is different altogether and should be given a well-thought, tailored approach. For instance, if you want to enhance fieldwork productivity, you must first begin by hiring the right people for the job. The job market is flooded with people who are not really what they claim to be in their CVs and social media profiles. It would be best if you devised a means to enhance quality and resourceful absorption only.

Some employers also tend to neglect technology when it comes to fieldwork. It is important to note that adapting to modern technology such as accurate forms app will benefit both you and the employees. While employees will be able to express their findings in detailed photos and sketches, you’ll also supervise easily and promptly as they dispatch partially filled forms with notes and due dates.

So, in what other ways can you improve your employees’ fieldwork performance? Well, they include but aren’t limited to the following:

Delegate some duties

Never be afraid of delegating some duties, especially if there is someone who can oversee them just the same way you could. While quality is what should be prioritized, delegating some duties makes your employees feel a sense of responsibility and trust. They will work hard and wouldn’t want to do anything that makes you leave the office for supervision purposes. Moreover, other stakeholders would also love to see that work can proceed in the fields even when you aren’t around.

Train and develop employees

Why would you prefer to save the company’s money and time in place of nurturing and developing skills? The best thing about it is that you don’t have to teach them from scratch, as you only need to build on already acquired skills and experience. At the end of the day, additional guidance will improve efficiency, and that is good for news for business. You can support additional training and development through seminars, workshops, individual coaching, and mentorship programs.

Match tasks to skills

Before delegating duties or issuing special tasks such as pitching ideas to on-site clients, we recommend that you consider each employee’s individual skills and capabilities. In both cases, the most creative and eloquent person will make the best choice as he/she will communicate fluently to clients and report to you promptly.

Issue incentives

The best way of getting employees to your side is by recognizing both extra and special efforts they put in to ensure that your organization achieves its goal and objectives. Instead of giving them a general pay rise, which can be unreasonable if the company isn’t making profits, you can decide to pay them overtime. You can also take them out for lunch once in a while and issue personalized gifts and handwritten thank you notes for employees who contribute immensely to the entire group. That way, the other employees will also be motivated to achieve such accolades.

Clear and effective communication

Lastly, you might want to use clear and effective tools and channels of communication to avoid stalled productivity. While technology has made it possible to communicate within a click of a button, it would help if sometimes you make a physical appearance as the boss to appeal to the seriousness or urgency of the matter. It will also help if you make the organization’s goals and objectives clearly known in simple language that everyone can understand. That way, employees will be efficient and focused, knowing exactly what is expected of them.

These tips will discourage haphazard behaviors by workers who want to complete their fieldwork manual for the sake of just filling it. You’ll be assured of a reliable, productive workforce.