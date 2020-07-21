Life doesn’t require that you hire a lawyer daily, but sometimes you are left with no choice but to retain one for people to take you seriously. For instance, if you suspect discrimination or any employment law violation in your workplace, the best cause of action will be consulting a top employment lawyer to help you understand the cause of your claim. Employment law is complex, and you would want someone who has studied and practiced the same for years on, if not decades. Moreover, your employer ordinarily has more money than you and will probably retain a counsel before you. Therefore, it only makes sense if you lawyer up from the word go!

It is important to note that you don’t have to wait for an official termination letter from your employer to hire a lawyer. A reasonable employment lawyer will help you analyze the employment law challenges at your workplace and offer possible advice or resolutions that can help you avoid a bigger dispute altogether. After all, you are hiring a lawyer to try to rectify a problem and not spark a battle.

So, what are the reasons that should prompt you to retain an employment lawyer? Well, they include but aren’t limited to the following:

Suspicion of employment law violation

You might be working at a frustrating place, and you come to conclude that it is your employer who is violating the employment law to intimidate and get the most out of you. It is important to understand that frustration doesn’t equate to illegality. Maybe the place is evidently daunting, but the circumstances and conditions are completely legal. Instead of spending much money and time filing for an immediate complaint, it would help if you first hire an employment lawyer to investigate your suspicion and determine the best options for a response without further legal loopholes.

Establishing legal claims

Not all employees understand the extent of the employment law and will often confuse opinions and suggestions for the actual law. You should retain an experienced employment lawyer before pursuing your legal options to determine the exact claims that you are dealing with. Lawyers charge a constant consultation fee, and you’ll only be required to pay more if you choose to retain full services

Employer interaction

Your employer will always take your direct complaints for granted until you show some level of seriousness. Instead of always trying to prove your point with the company’s handbook, try and retain a lawyer, and the employer will have your full attention.

Review your employment agreement

Most people sign contracts under duress and unnecessary pressure, especially when they are threatened that the jobs might be awarded to someone else who is “needier”. Therefore, it is common to find employers agreeing to clauses and phrases that they either interpret wrongly or don’t know their meanings at all. If the job is a high-gear net, it will be best to let your lawyer evaluate and explain the employment terms. Remember, one term this is favorable to another employee might be controversial to you. It is better to go there knowing what you are walking yourself into.

Negotiate case settlement

Lastly, you might want to hire an employment law attorney to negotiate case settlement, especially after determining that a clause in your employment agreement has been violated. You will want to air your thoughts and best interests without feeling trapped in an emotional bubble. Moreover, you might also want to get the settlement and still continue working with the same employer, and so a feeling of hatred and animosity between the two of you will not help in any way. Lawyers are trained to negotiate professionally without losing their cool. Your employer will also likely accord your lawyer more time and respect than if it was only you in the negotiation table.