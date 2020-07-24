Renaker’s plans to build a pair of 52-storey skyscrapers in Manchester look set to move ahead next week. The application concerns the developer’s Crown Street project, with the buildings forming the last phase. Between them, they would comprise 855 apartments. Also earmarked for the site is commercial space, a primary school and a multi-storey car park with 633 spots.

It would be brought forward in four phases, with outline permission sought for the education aspect of the scheme. Full permission is sought for the bulk of the project.

Phase A would comprise the first tower of 414 homes, with phase B made up of a further 441 in the second tower. Phase C would be the school, leaving phase D as a three-storey car park.

“The forecasted economic growth indicates the employment opportunities will be concentrated in the city centre. Suitable housing is needed to support these jobs and to retain existing skill sets,” said a planning statement drawn up by Deloitte Real Estate.

Manchester City Council’s planning committee – meeting, albeit virtually, for the first time since early March – has been advised to back the plans, with a report from its planning officer adding: “It is considered that a mixed-use development incorporating tall buildings and the proposed level of residential and commercial units would be consistent with national and local planning policy, and would promote a quality neighbourhood, economic development and sustainable travel patterns.

“The site is appropriate for tall buildings and the development would be well designed and of a high quality development at this important gateway site. It would fulfil an important role in providing residential accommodation within the city centre.”