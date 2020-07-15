Proposals for a commercial scheme that is part of the £1 billion Mayfield masterplan have been submitted by Logik Developments. The plans would see the company transform the land on Baring Street – next to the Mayfield Park – to create 215,000 sq ft of commercial office space and a 170,000 sq ft hotel.

Neil Spencer, managing director of Logik Developments, believes the plans are “in keeping with the Mayfield history”.

“The scheme that is moving into planning depicts the appetite for development in which will be one of Manchester’s most sought-after locations. The building is in keeping with Mayfield masterplan encompassing of Mayfield’s history and in keeping with the SRF. This is a fantastic and exciting scheme to be involved in,” Neil continued.

The office accommodation spans 12 storeys, with OBI appointed to market the site.

“The scheme will appeal to a range of occupiers and there will be a great deal of interest in the commercial space at Baring Street. This is an exciting new neighbourhood and its great news to see the scheme moving forward,” added founder Will Lewis.

Detailed discussions are currently ongoing regarding the hotel element of the scheme, with Logik having exclusivity talks with a new operator entering the UK market.

Subject to approval, work would start on site in Q2 2021. Tim Groom Architects is leading the project design, with the wider team including RECOM Solutions, Hoare Lea, Roscoe and Deloitte.