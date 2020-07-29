Esh Construction, the contractor of seven Sunderland regeneration projects, has released figures that show the projects provided a £12.4m boost the the city’s economy since the start of work.

The economic impact of works on council-led projects – Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor (SSTC3); the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP); Port of Sunderland; Greenwells Quay, the city’s new football hubs; Potter’s Hill and the Minster Quarter – has been calculated based on the money spent with local suppliers and sub-contractors who have supported Esh on the schemes to date.

Sunderland residents make up 15 per cent of Esh’s workforce and the contractor has also recently opened an office in the city.

“The importance of protecting the ‘local pound’ is paramount in the current climate – as a local contractor we strive to deliver economic benefit for our clients and their communities. Across these seven regeneration schemes, we have re-invested 16.5 per cent of the total project spend back into Sunderland’s economy through responsibly procuring local suppliers and sub-contractors,” said Ross Markwell, director of business development at Esh Construction.

Sunderland City Council has worked with Esh on projects worth an estimated £75m since 2018.

“With every project we deliver in the city, we explore the potential to gain added value through local commissioning and supply opportunities, and in particular, we are keen to see them deliver job opportunities for our people, both during the construction phase and when they are completed,” added Cllr Paul Stewart, cabinet secretary at the city council.

“Projects like those we have commissioned Esh to undertake bring about major benefits for our people, delivering the maximum possible return for every pound spent, and offering sustainable employment opportunities for our young people.”

Esh was appointed to SSTC3 project – a £35m contract as part of a £70.8m programme to improve connectivity in the city – which is due to complete in autumn 2021.

The company has also won a number of competitive tenders to support with infrastructure works at IAMP and Potter’s Hill – a housing scheme close to Chapelgarth – as well as work at Port of Sunderland, the city’s new football hubs, and the High Street West area of the city.