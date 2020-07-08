Bowler’s Yard development in New Islington has secured planning approval, with work due to start later this year. Scarborough International Properties, in joint venture with Metro Holdings Limited of Singapore and Hualing Group of China, are behind the application.

It will comprise 62 one and two-bedroom apartments over levels one to nine, designed by CJCT Architects, with the ground floor providing a double-height entrance hall, bicycle stores and undercroft electric car charging points.

“This is great news and we are looking forward to getting started. Bowler’s Yard will be an exciting addition to the popular residential area of New Islington,” said Nicola Wallis, sales and marketing director at Scarborough.

Bowler’s Yard represents the third phase of residential development by Scarborough, Metro and Hualing at New Islington, following Milliners Wharf, which completed in 2010, and the Hatbox, which completed in the spring of 2016.

Contractors will soon be appointed, with completion expected in mid-2022.

“Bowlers Yard is another opportunity for Scarborough and our international partners to create a high quality, residential scheme in one of the UK’s most vibrant, cosmopolitan and progressive cities,” added Paul Kelly, development director at Scarborough.

“It underlines not only our commitment to deliver our major residential and mixed-use developments, in a dynamic city where there is strong demand for housing but also Manchester’s attractiveness to international investors.”