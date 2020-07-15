North East engineers RWO Associates is delivering an undisclosed contract to support the construction of the next phase of a multi-million pound digital and creative hub in Middlesbrough, which has been inspired by a popular children’s toy.

The Newcastle firm is providing structural and civil engineering services for Boho 8, a £2.5m development of modular stack units based on Lego’s eight piece building block system, which will provide 10,000 sq. ft. of flexible work space to meet the needs of the North East’s expanding digital and creative services sector.

The office complex, which sees onsite construction start in July, is expected to open in late 2020 and comes ahead of Boho 10, a development of three skyscrapers. This forms part of an overall £250m investment project by Middlesbrough Borough Council in a high-profile scheme that is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs and strengthen the region’s position as a commercial centre of excellence.

RWO Associates is providing a package of civil and structural engineering design services as part of a tender awarded by the council. This includes completing site investigation work alongside the engineering design of structural foundation and drainage works to support a complex stacking design and build concept.

The firm is also being retained by the council in a move that will see it provide on-going reviews of plans and advice around the final design and build works as the project unfolds over the summer.

Currently employing 19 people, this is the latest success for RWO, which has exceeded its £1.5m turnover target in 2020 as it continues to invest in resources to support a strong order book.

RWO’s managing director Ross Oakley, said: “This is another prestigious project for north east engineering capability, reflecting the skills and expertise available in the region to support innovative commercial design and build projects.

“It will see us continuing to develop our commercial offering and comes at a time when we are tendering for significant civil and structural work for a number of large residential and commercial contracts across the UK.”

RWO Associates is working with architects Seymour Architecture, who have offices in Morpeth and Middlesbrough, and who have designed Boho 8.

Director Andrew Bowkett said: “We are developing a site that considers the external public realm as much the building itself. That’s why we are working with RWO to meet current needs and deliver our innovative approach. They have the engineering skills, and experience to deliver the highest standards of service and quality.”

Photocaption: RWO Associates is providing engineering expertise for Middlesbrough’s Boho 8. Also pictured is Ross Oakley.