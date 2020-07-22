Children at Kirkby Church of England Primary school designed posters that were displayed along site hoardings at the 12-acre GMI retail park development project in Kirkby

During Covid-19 GMI Construction Group has been working with children from Kirkby Church of England Primary School to showcase posters that the school children have designed to acknowledge the work of the NHS and key workers who have supported us through this time during the pandemic.

The school has remained open throughout the pandemic, initially providing emergency childcare for the parents of key workers as well as vulnerable children and more recently it has opened to wider year groups.

The children who designed the posters were those whose parents were key workers and on the frontline. The posters have been displayed along the site hoardings that surround the 12-acre retail development GMI is constructing for Knowsley Council in Kirkby Town Centre.

Speaking about the initiative GMI Divisional Managing Director Marc Banks said: “Some of the posters designed by the children are fantastic and we are proud to have the chance to display them on the hoardings that surround the Kirkby Retail development. This is a fantastic initiative in support of the parent keyworkers to recognise the fantastic work they have been doing.

We have already had some very kind and positive comments from the people of Kirkby having seen the posters and the support they have shown has been fantastic.

As a result of the initiative GMI has offered to support the school with any projects it may have coming forward as a show of our thanks to the keyworkers. We would like to thank again and applaud the children, their teachers and keyworkers again for this amazing initiative.”

GMI will also be working with Knowsley Council and pupils at the school in the new academic year on a time capsule project as part of the construction of the new retail development.

Also commenting Mair Hindmarch, Headteacher at Kirkby Church of England Primary School said: “We’ve got ten children within the school whose parents are keyworkers and they each wanted to recognise how much they appreciate them and are proud of their efforts. The children had seen how other posters had been appearing within the community and wanted to design some of their own to display within the school.

When GMI contacted us, we were enormously proud and grateful to have the chance to show these fantastic posters off on such a high-profile development in Kirkby. We would like to express our thanks to GMI and Knowsley Council.” The 94,000 sq. ft Kirkby retail developmentfeatures a new 42,000 sq. ft Morrisons superstore, petrol filling station and retail units including Home Bargains and a drive-thru KFC.