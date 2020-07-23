A PROGRAMME of works for health facilities, owned by NHS Property Services, throughout the Midlands valued at around £5m has been awarded to leading independent property, construction and infrastructure consultancy Pick Everard.

NHS Property Services’ portfolio is one of the largest in the UK, comprising more than 3,000 properties with 7,000 tenants across England. At a total value of more than £3bn, this represents about 10% of the total NHS estate.

The work will cover the delivery of backlog maintenance projects for 38 health centres to implement remedial works to the site infrastructure, internal and external building fabric, and mechanical and electrical systems, with work commencing this month.

Pick Everard’s team will be providing programme management, project management, quantity surveying and principal designer services (health and safety). The works will overhaul building systems, ensuring they meet current building guidance. The team will work in collaboration with the external consultants undertaking architectural and services design to deliver the projects.

David Harris, partner at Pick Everard said: “We’re really pleased to have been awarded this commission, allowing us to continue and expand the extensive services we have been providing in support of the NHS and its services across the UK for many years. It’s of course a point in time when providing the NHS with as much support as possible has never been so important, so it’s great to be progressing these projects, allowing us to help support our health service in the Midlands with critical work.

“The government has promised a number of programmes and funding packages for the health service throughout this year, including 40 new hospitals announced as part of ‘Project Speed’ at the end of June. However, it’s of clear importance that we must look after and improve the existing health service infrastructure, ensuring it continues to be fit for purpose, in order for healthcare professionals to provide the best possible care to patients in the region.”

Paul Jones, principal construction manager at NHS Property Services, said: “We’re pleased to have skilled and experienced partners on board to support the programme of works across the Midlands. The clear objective in sight is to deliver better patient care and these works are central to that.”

Imran Ishaq, associate director for building surveying at Pick Everard, who is leading on this project, said: “There is no doubt that Covid-19 will impact how we deliver this work and it is imperative safety guidance is followed by observing social distancing and health and safety protocols. We will be working within live, occupied environments, so will be using phased construction strategies to keep disruption at an absolute minimum and allow tenant businesses to continue with their services as work is in progress.

“A big focus for all we do at Pick Everard is delivering works that make a real social and economic difference to the community. For this programme of works we will be deploying local labour and working closely with SMEs across the region on the provision of these improved community care facilities.”

The work is being delivered under the NHS Shared Business Services framework, a vehicle that provides business support services to the NHS and public sector.

Pick Everard employs more than 550 staff across its 13 UK offices, providing a range of project, cost and design consultancy services. For more information, please visit www.pickeverard.co.uk.