The University of Manchester’s procurement process to find its development and investment partner for the £1.5 billion ID Manchester project has resumed. The search was paused in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the four highest scoring bidders having already been notified that they would be taken forward into the detailed dialogue stage.

“The university is committed to the delivery of ID Manchester and our ambition to create the innovation capital of Europe is unwavering. Having paused, reviewed and reflected, we now have a way forward to resume the final stage of the selection process to find our joint venture partner,” said Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, president and vice-chancellor of The University of Manchester.

The final partner selection will be made in the spring of 2021.

“We look forward to beginning the detailed dialogue with the selected bidders. Pausing the process has allowed ourselves and the bidding teams space to deal with the immediate impact and challenges created by the pandemic. ID Manchester is an incredibly exciting project and we are looking forward to progressing to the next stage,” added Diana Hampson, director of estates and facilities at The University of Manchester.

Since 2004, the university has contributed more than £746 million to the economy and it is on these foundations it seeks to build ID Manchester.

ID Manchester has been earmarked as an engine for economic growth with the potential to create more than 6,000 jobs. The available development space is four million sq ft. it benefits from existing green space and the 650,000 sq ft Sackville Street Building.