South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have appointed Sheffield based Construction Contractor J F Finnegan to construct Barnsley’s New Build Fire and Rescue station.

The project involves the demolition of the existing buildings and the construction of a new Fire Station, totalling 10,225 Sq Ft. A separate multi-use facility is planned to be built on the same site along Broadway road in Barnsley.

The site is to accommodate a mixture of functions, including operational services, administrative and training facilities for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. The build will also include three appliance bays and separate provisions for partners and local voluntary organisations.

Whilst the new proposed building is smaller in scale compared with the existing, several design fundamentals have been incorporated to ensure that the new build will preserve a high-quality finish and a strong visual presence.

Director of Support Services Stuart Booth, said: “One of our aspirations is to make the service a great place to work. Part of achieving that means investing in the buildings and facilities our staff use every day and we’re pleased to be making real and tangible progress towards this. We considered refurbishing the existing site, but this didn’t provide best value for money and it didn’t provide the best long-term facility for our staff.”

Dawa Singh, Head of Pre-Construction at J F Finnegan commented ‘We were delighted to be appointed in April 2020 for the above project during the COVID-19 lockdown period. In collaboration with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service we have worked diligently throughout the national restrictions. We look forward to continue working with the Service and the Local Community to Design & Build a state-of-the-art facility that will enhance the very high emergency standards delivered by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.’