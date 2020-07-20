In February 2018, MGM Cotai opened in Macau; however, it wasn’t a finished product at that time. In August 2019, MGM Cotai added to its mix, a theatre, additional restaurants, VIP gaming areas and other non-gaming amenities. Besides, when the Mansion opened in early 2019, the whole facility started to move on all cylinders. Like its cousin from Las Vegas, the Mansion caters to the most prominent gaming venue, and just like in Las Vegas, there is no map on the property.

Entertainment & Relaxation to the Next Level

The Mansion is designed in such a way that it is tucked away from prying eyes and assures privacy for its special guests. The venue features 27 ultra-luxury villas that range from 215 square meters to 570 square meters. All of the villas come with dining lounges, balconies and separate entrances, and elevators that give direct access to the rooms. The Mansion offers 1.390 guestrooms and suites that include 1.248 standard rooms, 99 suites, and 16 Skylofts, besides the 27 Mansion Villas. The casino features approximately 175 table games, such as poker, roulette, blackjack, and around 1.500 slot machines.

Other amenities include meeting and convention space, a ballroom that can accommodate up to 1.000 people, and the property’s Sky Lounge that provide a meeting place for residents of Skylofts. Besides, the guest will also enjoy a high-end spa that features male, female, and VIP pools along with thermal experiences of Saltstone Saunas, Herbal Steam Rooms, and treatment rooms of Spa Heaven facilities.

Business Opportunity

The chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts, James Murren, said that with the opening of The Mansion, the company is becoming a significant player in the premium-mass market from Macau. He added that they needed everything up and running, and he told his investors that The Mansion is open, and all the villas are now available. The received answer was definite, and the venue helped them move into another segment that was hard before. The Mansion helped to add value to that segment.

The CEO of MGM Cotai, Grant Bowie, said that The Mansion has a special significance for the property, and they are excited to see that MGM Cotai ramped upwards. The venue offers exclusive luxury, which is the next level and helps the company in the premium segment. Murren added that because of The Mansion, they could continue to grow the premium mass segment while also boosting the Macau market share. All they want is to focus on making sure that the final product is right.

Innovative Design

Because of the design, MGM Cotai continues to receive international kudos. Kohn Pedersen Fox designed the building and won the top spot in the Emporis Skyscraper Award program. Besides, MGM Cotai, the enormous casino-hotel-resort in Macau, has been designed in collaboration with Wong Tung & Partners Ltd and was selected as the best new tall building by the jurors. The judges also cited that MGM Cotai has an innovative design.

They said that the unique structure is based on the idea of nine Chinese jeweller’s boxes stacked upon each other and can form two interconnected towers. The asymmetrical design and gold colouring can create a dynamic and glamorous appearance, which fits the Macau atmosphere. Also, the MGM Cotai is offering the Spectacle, which is a multi-functional area with the world’s largest free-span, grad-shaped glass roof.

In other words, MGM Cotai has a glittering jewel-like facade that towers over the Cotai Strip, and MGM Cotai is Macau’s icon of innovation. Visitors are invited to step inside a cutting-edge, multi-sensory realm where they can discover Asia’s first genuinely adaptive and dynamic theatre. Or, immerse themselves in the mesmerizing Spectacle. This atrium is significant as a football pitch where they can admire one of the world’s largest sensory digital art collections on display. Visitors can also experience nine unique restaurants and bars, sophisticated retail, and engaging offerings.

Digital Art Collection of the Spectacle

In the heart of MGM Cotai, there is an immersive multi-sensory experience that uses innovative technology and living artistry that showcases unparalleled natural wonders. The Spectacle has a space that breathes with life beneath the glass canopy, which continues to evolve, grow, and respond to change with direct visitor interaction, weather, time of day, and seasons. The result is a captivating experience.

Within the Spectacle, there is the world’s largest area of permanent LED screens that showcase an exclusive array of digital art collected from the world. It is also the setting platform for world-renowned artists and photographers such as Joel Sartore, Madga Indigo, Garth Willians, Rob Kesseler and Wolfgang Stuppy. The Spectacle is a combination of nature, art, music, language, and culture that inspires guests to perceive the world around them in a rational way.

The Spectacle also has an indoor garden called Nature’s Art, where it holds over 2.000 species and over 100.000 plants that are native to Macau, Mainland China, and 18 other countries. The value of the plants is embraced; it doesn’t matter if it is rare or common. Here, with the aid of seed banks based in Hong Kong and Europe, extinct species were brought back to life.

For The Love of Nature & Art

The interior landscape of Nature’s Art looks like a natural landscape that evolves by perpetuating changing textures, colours, and even scents that allow these works of art to inspire anew. Minghu Nerval designed Nature’s Art, and through the deliberate use of botany, horticulture, and design, the place is a journey of history, culture, and art.

Besides, the art doesn’t stop here. MGM Cotai has an Art Discovery where visitors are invited to step into spectacular and wonder through their guided art tours. The art features at MGM Cotai are available on request every day, and they can be arranged at the hotel’s lobby. Art enthusiasts are invited to admire a multitude of abstract paintings, sculptures, tapestries, photographs, and graphics.