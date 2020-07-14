Plans for The Mere Golf Resort & Spa to significantly expand its operations, in a move which will create jobs and help boost the area’s economic prosperity, have been backed. A range of enhancements are proposed, the main aspects being 64 new bedroom suites, the enlargement of the conference and banqueting facilities, and the remodelling of the reception areas.

“This is a momentous leap for us that will allow us to meet evolving market demands and encourage guests on both a national and international scale to experience Cheshire and the North West of England. We are confident that this will help improve the local economy and job creation for the surrounding areas and we look forward to seeing our vision come to life,” said Gary Johnson, general manager of The Mere Golf Resort & Spa.

The amenities are geared towards increasing capacity to 950 guests. Also lined up are improvements to restaurants, external terraces and additions to the hotel spa, all of which will be carried out within the resort’s Green Belt setting.

“This is a reflection of the excellent standing and reputation which The Mere Golf Resort & Spa enjoys in Cheshire, the careful design of these significant new buildings which are a key part of its future growth ambitions and the strong economic need case that underpinned the proposals,” added Gary Halman, principal at Avison Young, who promoted the planning application for The Mere.

Avison Young led a multi-disciplinary team which included Leach Rhodes Walker, the designer and masterplanner of the project.