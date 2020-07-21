The first phase of the £650 million Island Quarter development, called Canal Turn, in Nottingham has been unveiled. Artists’ impressions of the long-derelict site include a three-storey pavilion on the water which features two restaurants, events space and a large rooftop terrace. Conygar also revealed a bandstand and significant amounts of public space.

The webisode also included a new showcase video with Cllr David Mellen, leader of Nottingham City Council, and chief executive of Conygar, Robert Ware.

“Conygar has been working closely with the architects and design teams to develop these plans, not only for the first phase but also for the bigger site as well. The site will create a worldwide destination for Nottingham which will provide year-round interest and community facilities which can be used from dawn until dusk,” said Richard Watson, director of Conygar Nottingham who is overseeing development plans.

Outline planning permission for the whole development was granted by Nottingham City Council in April 2019.

The overall plans for the 40-acre site will bring new homes, grade A office space, creative spaces, lifestyle hotel with PRS and co-working space, a ‘linear’ park and community and event space as well as student accommodation to the city.

“The layers of cultural and historic legacy of this site go on for decades if not centuries. What we’re producing is a pavilion that evokes the memory of the industrial and railway age – something which looks as if it’s a legacy element that’s been left on the quayside of a working canal and will blend with that history while providing incredibly up to date and current facilities for the future,” added James Dilley, director of architect Jestico+Whiles which has worked on Canal Turn.

Paul Seddon, director of planning and regeneration at Nottingham City Council, also commented: “The Island Quarter has been vacant for far too long. It is part of our wider city centre – it’s very visible and has perhaps been a symbol of our city in previous years. This project is a significant part of the once-in-a-generation regeneration of Nottingham and as we move into challenging times, seeing this site progress over the next decade will be critical for the city.”