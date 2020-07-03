More details have been revealed on an international conference and exhibition centre set to open at Gateshead Quays in 2023, including new CGI images of the development. The centre will include a 68,000 sq ft pillar free exhibition hall, with the capability to be divided into three smaller halls.

Alongside this, there will be a 17,500 sq ft conference hall, 10,500 sq ft of meeting and events spaces with views of the NewcastleGateshead quayside, and a dedicated 14,500 sq ft outdoor events space.

The £260m project on Gateshead Quays will also include a 12,500-capacity arena, two hotels with 290 bedrooms, bars, restaurants, and other public spaces.

In total, the international conference and exhibition centre would be capable of hosting up to 5,000 delegates. It is expected to create about 2,000 jobs, inject £60m into the regional economy each year, and attract an extra 300,000 visitors to North East.

A full planning application has been submitted for the development, to be located between the BALTIC and Sage Gateshead, with a decision expected in autumn 2020.

“The Quays development confirms the region’s reputation for world-class events. Gateshead Quays will capitilise on a conferencing demand that the region has been unable to meet and showcase the North East’s strengths to a global audience. The new images show just how unique and special the waterfront site is. An events setting like no other in the UK,” said Councillor Martin Gannon, leader of Gateshead Council.

Kerrin MacPhie, head of business events at VisitBritain, added: “The Gateshead Quays development will create a huge opportunity for NewcastleGateshead, increasing its global reach to attract large-scale events from all over the world. This development is great for the business events industry in the UK and shows confidence within the market.

“The new centre will provide event planners with an exciting option in an already well-established destination within the business events industry and will have a positive impact on bringing more international associations and incentive groups to the area.”

International venue and event management company ASM Global has already been confirmed as the operator for the venue.

Global architects’ practice HOK is designing the overall masterplan for the site, international conference and exhibition centre and the 12,500 capacity arena, while AHR Architects is designing the hotel which forms part of the masterplan.

The project team also includes project manager and contract administrator Legends International; Lichfields, planning consultant; Gardiner and Theobald, QS; ARUP, structural engineer/ M&E and Vectos for transport planning.