Construction works have started to create a new neighbourhood centre and residential apartments at Blythe Valley Park in Solihull.

Led by Midlands contractor G F Tomlinson, the works will involve the construction of four new mixed-use high quality apartment buildings at Blythe Valley Park – as part of client IM Properties’ strategic vision to create a sustainable, mixed-use community in this area of the West Midlands where people can live and work.

Blythe Valley Park is a 1.2 million sq. ft development, surrounded by 122 acres of scenic parkland, and the addition of the neighbourhood centre will create a new focal point and seamlessly connect the growing residential and commercial community.

The business park employs 3,500 people and is home to many leading businesses including a range of high-profile brands such as Gymshark, Lounge, Cooper Parry, Siemens and Zenith.

The £7.5m development is expected to complete in spring 2021 and the new mixed-use buildings will feature 48 one and two-bedroom apartments, 25 per cent of which will be managed in partnership with Bromford Homes to offer affordable housing at the location.

Two of the ground floor buildings will become modern retail spaces and will include an eatery and community convenience store, as well as a further retail unit, creating additional jobs in the area.

There will also be level access to all four buildings, to accommodate disabled members of the community.

Andy Sewards, managing director at G F Tomlinson said: “We’re thrilled to be working with IM Properties to create an integral new element of the sustainable, mixed-use scheme at Blythe Valley Park, which is delivering a significant number of new homes and jobs to boost the local economy.”

“This is an exciting project to add to our residential portfolio and we’re looking forward to handing over in 2021.”

Richard Knight, technical director of IM Properties strategic land division, IM Land said: “The new neighbourhood centre is a significant investment for IM Properties and will help further cement the strong community feel at Blythe Valley Park. We are very happy to have G F Tomlinson on board working with us to deliver this scheme.”

Crest Homes and Bloor Homes have also been working on the residential phase since 2018 and continue to progress at the site, with the delivery of up to 750 new homes.