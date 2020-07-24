Offsite construction specialist Premier Modular has won a £7.5 million contract for a development of apartments that will provide facilities for homeless people and their families. The East Yorkshire company has been awarded contract for the development in the Desborough area of High Wycombe by Buckinghamshire Council.

The project is being brought forward by a partnership between principal contractor Premier and Claritas Group, and is designed to be completed in a much shorter timescale than with traditional build.

The 58 one-bedroom apartments will be fully fitted out offsite at Premier’s factory in Brandesburton and will arrive on site late autumn, complete with shower rooms and kitchens pre-installed.

“There is an urgent need across the UK for emergency accommodation for people, who, often through no fault of their own, have become homeless. These individuals and families need housing for a short period of time, while a more permanent place is found for them to live,” said Dan Allison, director at Premier Modular.

“Offsite construction is very well suited to building this type of accommodation. As well as meeting the required standards for quality and sustainability, we can reduce the completion time to deliver new temporary homes more quickly for people on emergency housing waiting lists.”

The homes will be constructed around a central courtyard which will provide amenity space for residents. A housing management office, offices for the relocated British Red Cross, and laundry will be located on the ground floor, with refuse stores and cycle storage in the plaza.