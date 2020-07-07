West Country new homes creator bunnyhomes has re-opened its Georgian inspired Fremington site, Foxglove Lane, for appointments only.

North Devon home hunters are invited to take a seat inside the plush marketing suite – the ‘bunnylounge’ – where they can find out more about the exclusive collection of new homes coming to Fremington, all of which have been carefully selected from bunnyhomes’ Craft Collection. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore and discover bunnyhomes’ high-quality build inside The Granary show home.

All appointments must be booked in advance before visiting the bunnylounge by calling Sales Executive Millie on 01271 411014 or emailing foxglovelane@bunnyhomes.com. Social distancing measures will be followed during each appointment with hand sanitiser available throughout the bunnylounge and show home.

Amongst the first homes to be released at this desirable development of new homes located off Yelland Road, is the beautiful Carriage House. Lovingly built to impress, this two-bedroom detached apartment would suit a first-time buyer who is looking for a home with added flair or perhaps a retiree looking for a downsize solution.

Inspired by a popular period of British architecture, Carriage House boasts its own elegant entrance which sits beside a garage, providing ample storage space, and parking. Through the front door, the stairs lead up to the bright and airy open plan kitchen / living / dining area. The home features large windows, including skylights in the kitchen area, which flood the space with natural light. As home hunters walk across the tasteful oak wooden floor, they can really appreciate just how much space the Carriage House has to offer. The well-proportioned living /dining area has been designed to comfortably fit a good-sized table and chairs as well as comfy sofas.

The trend-leading bespoke kitchen has been thoughtfully designed with both style and ‘liveability’ in mind, with handy soft-close features and under-cabinet lighting, a practical pull-out larder and smart Smeg appliances. Two good-sized bedrooms sit at the rear of the property with the master bedroom featuring a fitted wardrobe and the bathroom is just next door.

Also available to reserve is the delightful Rose Cottage. Proving to be just as romantic as it sounds, Rose Cottage is a three-bedroom semi-detached home with a well-considered layout. Stepping through the front door, with its hand-made ironwork porch and scalloped canopy, potential homeowners will walk through to the open plan kitchen / dining area to reach the spacious living room. Here, patio doors flood the room with light and give access to a quintessential English garden. Viewers of Rose Cottage can just imagine sitting here on a warm summer’s day, letting the gentle breeze and the floral fragrance flow into the home. The powder room leads off the hallway and clever storage space provides a home for muddy boots, raincoats and the dog lead.

Upstairs, a large landing is waiting to invite home hunters to discover what is behind each of the four doors. Three bedrooms await including a tranquil master bedroom complete with a fitted wardrobe and luxury en-suite shower room with Villeroy & Boch ceramic ware. Bedroom two would make a welcoming guest room and bedroom three is ideal as a single bedroom, a peaceful study or relaxing snug room. The family bathroom and even more storage space complete this floor.

Barry Stiles, Managing Director, noted: “We are delighted to be able to open our Fremington site again following the temporary closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic. We have opened for appointments only and look forward to once again welcoming home hunters to the site, helping them find their forever home that they can make memories in for years to come.

“Our friendly Sales Executive Millie can tell you all about the new releases, including Carriage House and Rose Cottage which are now available to reserve. Built to last, each of our house styles in our Craft Collection is future-proofed, allowing you to grow into your new home. We are operating a strict social distancing policy within our bunnylounge and show home so please be aware that you will be required to stay two metres apart and use hand sanitiser during your visit. By booking an appointment, you will have the opportunity to receive 1-1 attention as you consider your next move to Foxglove Lane. We look forward to welcoming you soon!”

Foxglove Lane is a collection of 37 new homes, some of which come under bunnyhomes’ affordable homes contribution. The site will offer a collection of two, three and four bedroom generously proportioned properties with a magic mix of seclusion and accessibility. Foxglove Lane is close to all of the local amenities Fremington has to offer, including independent shops, restaurants and leisure facilities. The thriving market town of Barnstaple is close by, or if it’s peace and quiet you’re after, wander down the winding lane until you reach the beautiful woodland that surrounds Foxglove Lane, or meander up the Tarka Trail.

Carriage House is currently available from £220,000 with Rose Cottage available from £285,000. The Government’s Help to Buy Equity Loan scheme is available to use on these Georgian-style new homes.

To book your appointment with a Foxglove Lane Sales Executive, visit www.bunnyhomes.com, email foxglovelane@bunnyhomes.com or call 01271 411014. Foxglove Lane is located off Yelland Road, Fremington, Nr. Barnstaple, EX31 3FF. The show home and bunnylounge are open for appointments only.