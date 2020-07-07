A historic industrial site in Bevendean has been given a new lease of life after developer Charter Land transformed it into Brighton Works – the largest warehouse and industrial development to be brought to the city for 25 years.

The building at The Hyde, Auckland Drive, previously housed Brighton Sheet Metal, which closed in 2018, but has now been extensively refurbished to a high standard, providing seven warehouse and industrial units.

It brings much needed commercial space to the city, generating important local jobs, both for Bevendean and the wider Brighton area.

Charles Sandy, Director of Charter Land, said: ”We are delighted to bring Brighton Works to life and to create an important central Brighton location for warehousing and light industrial businesses to answer the lack of good quality warehouse space in the city. We are just finishing the development and we are delighted to announce our first letting to local produce distributor Sun Harvest.”

Brighton Works provides seven units, six of which are now available to occupy immediately on competitive terms.

Located approximately three miles north east of the city centre near the A27, Lewes Road and Falmer Road, as well as Moulsecoomb Train Station, the site is well served by public transport. There is good parking and the units boast views of the South Downs. Units range in size from 1,750 sq ft to a combined total of 50,500 sq ft.