GLP, investor and developer of logistics warehouses and distribution parks, today announces that it has leased an 84,000 SQ FT unit at its G-Park Biggleswade site in Bedfordshire. The 84,000 SQ FT warehouse has been let to Focus International, part of the JD Sports Group.

Focus will be utilising the warehouse space for bulk storage and pick-and-pack of their portfolio of brands including ellesse UK, Yogi Footwear, Nautica Competition, Peter Werth, Fenchurch, Henleys, Ecko and Starter and using additional office space so we can ensure staff have enough space to socially distance.

G-Park Biggleswade comprises five units in total, including a 61,000 SQ FT unit leased to SeeWoo Foods earlier this year, and a 97,500 SQ FT build-to-suit distribution centre leased to Dublin-based Zeus Packaging. There is also a further 106,000 SQ FT speculatively developed warehouse which is currently available for lease.

Each warehouse is designed to BREEAM Excellent and built to meet the evolving needs of GLP’s logistics, distribution and ecommerce customers in the UK. In addition to this best-in-class specification, the development benefits from Biggleswade’s strong labour pool and excellent transport links to central London and the South East.

G-Park Biggleswade forms part of Stratton Business Park, which is home to a number of leading businesses from the packaging, distribution, food and manufacturing sectors as well as a retail complex including M&S, Pets at Home, Boots, River Island, and Halfords.

Andrew Ward, Operations Director at Focus, said: “We are looking forward to working with GLP and joining other leading brands at G-Park Biggleswade. A solid infrastructure and efficient logistics system is key to the success of any business, and for Focus, this is especially important with several brands under our umbrella, and continued growth in Central Europe. The position is perfect for our business as it is placed on the A1 and just 43 miles from central London. We look forward to bringing new work opportunities to the area and making this the perfect base to continue to grow our Focus brands. The last few months have been extremely challenging for retail with the global pandemic, so we’re pleased to make this positive move, eventually employing 40+ people in the area as we continue to drive future development.”

James Atkinson, Development Manager at GLP Europe, said: “This development, which completed in January of this year, highlights GLP’s ongoing commitment to offering high quality space for our customers in established logistics locations. The built-to-suit logistics warehouses on site illustrate the strength of occupier demand in the area and we have responded by speculatively developing a range of different-sized units to maintain flexibility for our customers. We look forward to working with Focus International for the first time and are pleased with the success of this development so far, with only one unit now remaining to let.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesperson said: “We negotiated the sale of the Stratton Phase 4 land to GLP in early 2018 and have since been impressed with the quality and speed of delivery that GLP have orchestrated.

“The addition to the existing business park of five high quality buildings, at pace, has attracted new businesses to Biggleswade and provided a significant boost to job creation in the town and beyond.

“The development of G Park has helped reinforce Stratton Business Park as a key business location in the region.”

Adroit Real Estate Advisors, BNP PRE, and CBRE acted for GLP.