Commercial real estate developer Network Space has promoted Catherine Chilvers to Development Director, with immediate effect.

Catherine joined Newton-le-Willows based Network Space as Senior Development Manager in 2016 and has since developed and expanded her role within the business whilst delivering key projects across the North West.

Her recent projects included the successful completion of Central 23, a 1.75-acre brownfield site providing a single 23,500 sq. ft industrial unit with office provision, located on the northern fringe of Liverpool City Centre.

She has also recently taken up a position on the newly-formed Liverpool City Region Local Enterprise Partnership’s Built Environment Board. This was established to advise on built environment issues and economic growth across the City Region.

Network Space Developments’ Managing Director Stephen Barnes said: “This promotion is very much deserved and is recognition of the significant contribution Catherine has made to the business over recent years. Her experience and commercial expertise will be a great asset to Network Space as well as the LEP’s Built Environment Board as they look to strategically drive forward environmental improvements and economic growth across the city region.”

About Network Space

Operating across the Northern Powerhouse region, Network Space is a commercial property developer, investor and manager specialising in the industrial warehouse sector. Founded in 1982, the company is now in its second generation of family ownership by Chairman and CEO Richard Ainscough.

Network Space has created and modernised over 10 million sq. ft of industrial warehouse property in over 150 locations. The company’s vision is to provide the best and most complete industrial workspace solution for all of its stakeholder partners, whether they are a tenant, investor or government body.